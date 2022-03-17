Advertisement

Reed Sheppard named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year

Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.
Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard’s junior season started by committing to Kentucky and has ended with a state-wide honor.

Gatorade named Sheppard their Player of the Year in Kentucky. The award recognizes both athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court.

Sheppard averaged 25.5 points, 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game going into the Sweet 16. He also held a 3.79 GPA.

Other Gatorade Player of the Year state winners to go to UK include Karl-Anthony Towns and CJ Fredrick. Sheppard is the first winner in North Laurel history.

