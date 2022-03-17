Pikeville beats North Laurel 59-51

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the matchup that the mountains have been looking forward to, Pikeville picked up a win over North Laurel 59-51.

Rylee Samons showed out for the Panthers, scoring 23 points including four three-pointers. Nick Robinson added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

UK commit Reed Sheppard scored 14 points for the Jaguars. Ryan Davidson led North Laurel with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Panthers will move on to play George Rogers Clark on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

