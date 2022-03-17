Advertisement

Pikeville beats North Laurel 59-51

Rylee Samons ears Player of the Week honors
Rylee Samons ears Player of the Week honors(Appalachian News-Express)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the matchup that the mountains have been looking forward to, Pikeville picked up a win over North Laurel 59-51.

Rylee Samons showed out for the Panthers, scoring 23 points including four three-pointers. Nick Robinson added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

UK commit Reed Sheppard scored 14 points for the Jaguars. Ryan Davidson led North Laurel with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Panthers will move on to play George Rogers Clark on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges
"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County

Latest News

Perry Central fell to GRC 77-36 in the Sweet 16
Perry Central falls to GRC 77-36
Report: Kenny Payne to take Louisville job
Lynette Lewis Shadoan
Former UK women’s basketball player remembers 1982 SEC championship, reacts to 2022 SEC title
Chase Estep. Kentucky loses to TCU 8-12. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Chase Estep Named Perfect Game/Rawlings National Player of the Week