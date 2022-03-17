Advertisement

Perry Central, North Laurel, and Pikeville fans visit Rupp Arena to support their teams in the Sweet 16

Many University of Kentucky fans may be heading up Interstate 64 to see the Cats play at 7 p.m....
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three mountain teams played at Rupp Arena in the Sweet 16 Wednesday.

Fans, family and friends from North Laurel to Perry Central to Pikeville gathered in Lexington to support their schools.

“Well, it’s just always been a dream that ever since we were all little, we’ve always been so excited for him, and now it’s a dream come true honestly,” Kyla Worrix, Pikeville player Keian Worrix’s sister said.

One passionate fan has been attending the State Tournament since 1964, looking forward to gathering with his friends at Rupp every year.

“I’m 93, so I’m lucky to still be going, thank God for that,” Reggie Rich said.

While fans may have worn different colors and names across their chest, the State Tournament is a way to bring Kentuckians from all over the state together.

”It’s awesome, it’s kind of like one big family reunion where we’ve been in COVID so long, everybody’s back out again, we’re celebrating basketball, this is one of the best traditions we have in America. We’re the last one state champion, so it’s a heck of a time of a year and to see everybody else out celebrating it’s a good thing,” Shane Shackleford said.

While not every team went home with a win tonight, every fan can make the trip home from Lexington proud that their school made it to the Sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

