Oscar Tshiebwe named consensus All-America First Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The “machine” has made history this season.
Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a first-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association, making him Kentucky’s 21st consensus first team All-American.
Tshiebwe is UK’s first consensus All-American since Tyler Ulis in 2016 and the 12th under John Calipari.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.