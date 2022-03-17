Oscar Tshiebwe named consensus All-America First Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The “machine” has made history this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a first-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association, making him Kentucky’s 21st consensus first team All-American.

Tshiebwe is UK’s first consensus All-American since Tyler Ulis in 2016 and the 12th under John Calipari.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.