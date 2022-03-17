Advertisement

Marsy’s Law returns to Kentucky Supreme Court for ruling

Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments in Marsy's Law case
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Marcy’s law, which has been passed by Kentucky voters twice, is back before the Kentucky supreme court Thursday morning.

Both sides made their cases and took plenty of questions from the justices as to how Marcy’s law fits into the established laws of Kentucky. The prosecutors said that Marcy’s Law didn’t pass the steps to even get on the ballot, while the defense argued that their opponents didn’t have a case.

“This will be the second time that the people have voted on something that did not exist as a matter of law,” said David Niehaus, prosecution.

“If there is not an injury in fact, which there is not here this is just a generalized grievance,” said Matthew Franklin Kuhn, defense attorney. “This court’s judicial power has not been implicated and I think the court has to do what it did, which is to remand with directions to dismiss for lack of standing.”

This is not the first time that Marcy’s Law has come under scrutiny in the commonwealth.

The law itself gives rights to the victims of crimes, such as being notified of any hearings for a suspect and the ability to speak at any hearing like a plea, release, or sentencing hearing.

Opponents of Marcy’s law say that the law itself is unfair to the defendants and creates more of an uphill battle for them.

Marcy’s Law was originally struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court after it was first passed.

The justices ruled that the wording was too vague on the ballot, but a revised version of the bill was passed again by Kentucky voters. This suit alleges that the General Assembly didn’t follow the necessary steps to get the measure back on the ballots.

“This is a special case and it’s nothing more than going down a checklist,” said Niehaus.

“This court has told us in a trio of opinions how seriously it’s taking constitutional standing, and I would urge the court not to write an exception for all election cases into this,” said Kuhn.

The justices listened to about an hour of arguments this morning, but they have yet to make a ruling.

We will continue to follow this case as it moves forward.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
Missing Johnson Co. person case now homicide investigation
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident

Latest News

Pikeville's Second Street Streetscape Project has made swift progress and officials believed...
City of Pikeville making progress on ‘streetscape’ project
Children rehearse for a performance of Alice in Wonderland at The Forum in Hazard.
Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts kids theatre in Hazard
One of U.S. history’s most familiar female faces is said to be inspired by a Kentucky woman.
Women’s group in Pulaski Co. working to honor Ky. woman who inspired Rosie the Riveter
Pankiv agrees with the Ukrainian President that the U.S. should do more to stop Russian leader...
Versailles jewelry store owner sending money to family in Ukraine
Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash