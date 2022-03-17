Magoffin County church inviting neighbors in need through ‘The Open Door’

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - St. Luke Catholic Church is working to give back to the community that helped its perish rebuild after the 2012 tornadoes.

The church, which offers several outreach programs to the community, hopes to serve as a small ray of light to anyone in need.

“This is really beneficial to the community, and it helps a lot of people,” said program volunteer Jackie Minix.

With a food pantry, a thrift store, and more partnerships in place, the members of the perish and community volunteers are doing what they believe is their calling.

“The purpose is to get to the people,” said volunteer Connie Hanson. “We are a neighbor helping neighbor nonprofit organization.”

The thrift store offers items at a discount, which organizers say is a way to allow the people who shop there to maintain their dignity, realizing that their neighbors understand what it is like to need a little help.

“It’s a hand up. Not a hand out,” said Hanson.

Those who find themselves in unexpected situations, like house fires or flooding, are taken care of free of charge. The church also works with the Magoffin County Health Department and a group from Lexington to give necessities to mothers in need.

“We just want to do the Lord’s work. Wherever we are. Whatever we do,” said Hanson.

The Open Door is also in need of more items to give to those who rely on it.

Volunteers say anyone who wants to drop off clean, gently-used items (clothing, household items, appliances, etc.) can do so during open hours. The space is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

