Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

(Hu Chen (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have taken another step toward banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill won Senate passage Wednesday with lawmakers casting an eye toward a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

The bill is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the nation’s high court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights.

The Kentucky measure advances next to the House.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both of Kentucky’s chambers.

Sen. Max Wise says with preemptive action, Kentucky’s stricter ban would be immediately enforceable if the Mississippi law were to be upheld.

Kentucky law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

