Advertisement

‘Holler Pride’: Johnson Central students fueling up on sunshine

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A partnership between Johnson Central High School and the University of Kentucky College of Engineering has the Golden Eagles planning to drive on sunshine.

With funding from the university and the donation of one of the program’s solar cars, students across the JCHS career pathway courses are working to create a solar car of their own.

“We can do a lot of theory and a lot of things in the classroom, but to have the kids be hands on with the project is the point of it,” said physics and engineering teacher Nathan Reel.

So, the team came up with the the name “EAGLE X” to show it is a collaborative effort.

“Being able to see it all come together and knowing that what we’ve learned, we’re gonna be able to show it off to the whole community,” said senior Zoe Castle.

The car, which will be a smaller and less extravagant car than the UK donor car, will be a potentially street-legal solar car. Students form at least 10 of the school’s career pathways- from engineering to accounting- are involved in the project, from blueprints to building.

“It feels really good to just get with other students, see what they’ve been learning,” said junior Nick Hardin.

The car will be entered into a competition next year, where it will take an endurance race around Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas.

Team members say it is fun to have a hands-on project with real-world applications, helping introduce them to the world of engineering and solar at an early age.

“If those college kids are able to do something like that, and we’re taught these engineering skills in high school that they weren’t exposed to until then? We’re getting the chance to do this now and get a jumpstart,” said Castle.

The group just completed blueprints from the engineering students. Those have moved to the welding program for assembly, with everyone hoping to get the shell of the car complete by the end of the school year. They say they are excited to roll the project out and show the car to the community, hoping to get their support as they build it from the ground up.

“Show the community, show everybody, what we’ve been up to,” said Hardin. “Our pride. Our holler pride.”

The team named the car “Holler Pride,” saying it is a product of just that, proving that big innovation can spark in a small town.

“We want this to be a project that the community can get behind and get excited about and be proud of,” said Reel.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges
"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County

Latest News

Many University of Kentucky fans may be heading up Interstate 64 to see the Cats play at 7 p.m....
Perry Central, North Laurel, and Pikeville fans visit Rupp Arena to support their teams in the Sweet 16
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Lily’s Law, toughening Kentucky’s DUI laws, heads to House floor
The Pikeville Police Department take DUI-related calls and traffic stops very seriously and...
Police in Pike County warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick’s Day
Police warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day - 4:30pm
Police warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day - 4:30pm