EKY battlefield building broken in, officials trying to find answers

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Battle of Leatherwood are picking up the pieces of glass after a recent break-in.

”March the 4th we were in here, discussing bids for a chimney with a man,” said Chairman of the Board and President Kerry Crutcher. “Everything was there at that time.”

Crutcher said he believes it happened after March 4th. He said whoever broke in stole toy soldiers and cannons, along with Native American jewelry one man made and had on consignment.

”We have a place here that gives the folks an outlet to sell things,” he said. “You know there’s a lot of people that’s very talented and work at a high level but don’t have a place they can sell.”

We are told the amount of the stolen items totals to a couple thousand dollars. That may not sound like a lot of money to some, but it actually is 40% of the group’s annual operating budget.

”Something like this is kind of unprecedented, well it’s unprecedented for one thing,” he said. “We’ve never had a problem before, but it is devastating.”

They are working on plans to make their buildings more secure to prevent future break-ins, like looking to expand their camera systems.

”You try to do this stuff that’s for the community, you know, a lot of people put a lot of hard work in,” he said. “Somebody comes along like this and cleans out everything.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.