Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky man died after a car crash in Florida on Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was on Interstate 10 near mile marker 38.

The car, driven by a 19-year-old man from Butler, Kentucky, left the Interstate, crossed the median and collided with another car.

A 23-year-old passenger from Jackson, Kentucky died.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old man from Lexington, suffered critical injuries.

The identities of the men were not released.

