Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky man died after a car crash in Florida on Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was on Interstate 10 near mile marker 38.

The car, driven by a 19-year-old man from Butler, Kentucky, left the Interstate, crossed the median and collided with another car.

A 23-year-old passenger from Jackson, Kentucky died.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old man from Lexington, suffered critical injuries.

The identities of the men were not released.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
Missing Johnson Co. person case now homicide investigation
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident

Latest News

Children rehearse for a performance of Alice in Wonderland at The Forum in Hazard.
Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts kids theatre in Hazard
One of U.S. history’s most familiar female faces is said to be inspired by a Kentucky woman.
Women’s group in Pulaski Co. working to honor Ky. woman who inspired Rosie the Riveter
Pankiv agrees with the Ukrainian President that the U.S. should do more to stop Russian leader...
Versailles jewelry store owner sending money to family in Ukraine
Joro spiders, which are the size of a human palm and can fall from great heights, should pose...
Expert says palm-sized spiders not likely to impact Kentucky