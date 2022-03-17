Deteriorating road affecting entire community

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s only one way to get to Neibert in Logan County, and that’s by taking Hanging Rock Road.

However, that road has deteriorated to the point that those who live in the area are worried it won’t be passable for much longer.

“It’s one-lane traffic, you can’t see the traffic coming from the other side to you’re already on the other side and it just keeps moving in and in to the yellow line,” Kevin Thompson of Neibert said. “School buses have to go across that. It’s just dangerous.”

We first learned of what was happening after Leroy Maynard, who lives in Neibert, told WSAZ about giant craters that are slowly overtaking the road.

He said he’s worried if the areas collapse further, no one will be able to get home.

“It’s been like this for quite some time. I would say roughly for at least a year but it’s gradually getting worse,” he said.

Maynard said he’s called the West Virginia Department of Highways multiple times this week and only got one returned call that went to his voicemail. When he called back on Monday, he never got another response.

After Maynard tried unsuccessfully to talk with someone, we decided to take a crack at it. Two hours later, the West Virginia Department of Highways sent us an email that said:

“I talked with our District 2 Engineer and Maintenance Engineer who confirmed that Hanging Rock Road has several locations scheduled for repair by soil nail this spring, and one remaining area that is now undergoing a survey and geological cores to evaluate whether soil nails or another method will suit it best. To be clear, the areas scheduled for repair by soil nail have already gone through the steps of survey and cores.”

We asked DOH for an exact date for when they will begin repairs, but we’ve yet to hear back.

