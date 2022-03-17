City of Pikeville making progress on ‘streetscape’ project

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville has been working on a beautification project in its downtown area that includes Second Street receiving a makeover.

“The idea behind this project started probably three years ago,” said Pikeville City Engineer Brad Slone. “It’s part of what we call a streetscape project that has multiple phases.”

The plan for the street is new pavers, non-permanent bollards and a slight curve to increase pedestrian safety and encourage traffic to slow down when the bollards are not in place.

Construction on Second Street started Feb. 7, but now construction crews are nearly two weeks ahead of schedule and hope to be finished before Hillbilly Days in late April.

“They’ve been very diligent, they’ve worked fast and they’re just trying to avoid any weather concerns,” said Slone. “I’d estimate that right now we’re probably at least two weeks ahead of schedule.”

City officials also have other goals in mind for the makeover. Along with beautification and pedestrian safety, they hope to increase foot traffic in the area.

“One of the big things, the big goals for this, is to increase pedestrian traffic at all times and all times of the day,” said Slone. “These businesses, that’s what they thrive on, is foot traffic.”

With Second Street being in the heart of Pikeville’s Creative Arts District, officials also hope the beautification encourages folks in the area to support local artists.

“We think that this will give the public a better opportunity to get out and support different artistic programs and hopefully support other working artists in the area,” said Slone.

Slone also said, as long as crews do not face setbacks or bad weather, the road is expected to be open around April 15. Slone said he and other officials were thankful for the patience of local businesses and pedestrians and were excited for folks to see the finished product.

