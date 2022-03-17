Advertisement

Body found in Johnson County, sheriff says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the county.

Sheriff Doug Saylor told WYMT his office received a report of the body being found on Wednesday.

He said no other information can be released at this time.

The body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

“On Wednesday, March 16, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body that had been located in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is working with other agencies in regard to this case. Currently, no other information can be released.

Johnson County Coroner JR Frisby transported the body to the Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort Ky for identification and cause of death.”

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
A car struck a house and caused a fire on St. Andrews Church Road in Pleasure Ridge Park on...
KSP investigating fatal fire in Harlan County, body found

Latest News

KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
WYMT nominated for multiple KBA 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards
EKY battlefield building broken in, officials trying to find answers
EKY battlefield building broken in, officials trying to find answers
WYMT Partly Cloudy
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast: Mainly dry and mild
James Rice
Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges