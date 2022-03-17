Body found in Johnson County, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the county.

Sheriff Doug Saylor told WYMT his office received a report of the body being found on Wednesday.

He said no other information can be released at this time.

The body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

