Bill to put school resource officers in every Ky. school moving through legislature

SRO
SRO(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to ensure more police officers are in schools continues to move through the General Assembly.

House Bill 63 enhances what was passed several years ago in the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Part of the plan in that bill, which came about after the deadly shootings at Marshall County High School, was to put a school resource officer in every school.

Now, three years later, not every school has one and this bill sets up a process to address that.

The House passed House Bill 63 in a 78 to 17 vote. It would set up a reporting plan from schools to the state school safety center in Richmond. The reasons they can’t put a school resource officer could deal with lack of money or personnel.

However, the version voted on Thursday in a Senate committee includes an amendment for school districts to create their own campus police departments.

“The bill would allow the latitude that university police departments have, where the officers would have jurisdiction on school buses, anywhere in the state, on any property owned by the school district,” said Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah.

The measure passed in committee 8 to 1, Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, voting no and Senator Gerald A. Neal, D-Louisville, passing.

Sen. Southworth had questioned the formation of police departments within the jurisdiction of a city police force or a county’s sheriff’s department.

The bill now goes on to the full senate. if passed there, it will have to get approval in the House because the amendment was added.

