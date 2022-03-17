Advertisement

Bell County Sheriff investigating fatal car crash

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff is investigating a one-car crash that happened in the Little Clear Creek community Thursday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, a pickup truck ran off the road into a ditch and flipped over. The impact of the crash ejected both people.

The passenger, Caleb Bayless, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bell County Deputy Coroner.

The driver, Colby Frazier, was taken to Pineville Community Health Center, where he died shortly after.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

