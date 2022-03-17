Advertisement

Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts kids theatre in Hazard

Children rehearse for a performance of Alice in Wonderland at The Forum in Hazard.
Children rehearse for a performance of Alice in Wonderland at The Forum in Hazard.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kids aged six to 13 will learn more about theatre with teachers from Morehead State University thanks to a partnership with the Lexington Children’s Theatre’s Shooting Stars program.

The kids audition for roles to start the week and spend their time completing a production of Alice in Wonderland from start to finish.

They build props, design costumes, rehearse and put on the performance Saturday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hazard Forum.

”The arts have a unique way of building community and building relationships,” said Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director, Timothy Deaton. “It opens doors for socialization and communication and to build relationships across the county.”

A similar program is planned for July, but Appalachian Arts Alliance officials said it will be focused on community based theatre for all ages.

More information will be shared about that program on Facebook.

Admission to the show on Saturday is $5.

