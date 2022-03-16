Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges following a traffic stop earlier this week.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on Highway 92 Tuesday afternoon for a traffic violation. We’re told a passenger in the car was believed to be a suspect in an ongoing drug investigation by the department.

A K-9 unit was part of the deputies involved in the stop. When police let Deputy Dunya out to do what is called a “free air sniff”, the dog alerted deputies to the possibility of drugs on the passenger side of the car.

The passenger in question, James L. Turner, 31, on Monticello, handed the deputies a small bag of marijuana we’re told he had hidden in his sock.

When police searched him, they found two bags of a substance believed to be meth. They also found several syringes and a set of digital scales in a backpack Turner had been holding.

He was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. Turner is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

