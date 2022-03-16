Slightly unsettled pattern to finish the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers have been working through parts of the region as we gone through the afternoon and evening and despite a break tomorrow, more are on the way as we finish the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers will continue to diminish throughout the night as our storm system scoots off to the east this evening. We will stay mostly cloudy, however, as we run through the remainder of the overnight hours. Lows fall back to near 50° with the cloud cover in place.

We’ll slowly clear some of that as we head into the day on Thursday, but we’ll be settling back to filtered sunshine ahead of our next cold front on Friday. We’ll continue to watch clouds work into the region throughout the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Daytime highs top out around 70° for Thursday as warmer air filters in. Back near 50° with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Late Week Into the Weekend

A cold front looks to head our way into the day on Friday, bringing us the chance for more scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder to the forecast. Not a huge deal in terms of severe weather, but you could get a soaking downpour at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°. As the cold front pushes through the overnight , we’ll slowly work the rain out as we fall into the lower to middle 40s.

A couple of showers could hang around into the day on Saturday, but we’ll clear out through the morning hours. We look to keep the sunshine around for Sunday as well. However, a slightly cooler airmass will take hold with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60° with lows overnight near 40° under mostly clear skies. So far so good as we head into the new week, though. We warm up with sunshine sticking around as highs climb to near 70°...our next rain chance doesn’t look to work in until midweek.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.