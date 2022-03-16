Advertisement

Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Stinnett Elementary was put on soft lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported another student had a gun.

A post on the Leslie County Schools Facebook page said there were School Resource Officers at the school with the Sheriff and school administration.

They said a gun was found in the student’s possession after a search and the student is now with law enforcement officials.

Officials said all students are safe and more updates will come throughout the day.

