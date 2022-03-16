Scattered showers return, temps stay a little cooler

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab your umbrellas before you head out the door today. You will likely need them at times.

Today and Tonight

While we start the day dry, we will not end it that way. Scattered chances for showers will pick up later this morning and hang around for most of the day. That, along with the cloud cover, will likely keep us closer to the 60-degree mark for highs.

Some chances will linger early before skies slowly try to clear in the overnight hours. We should drop into the upper 40s for most for lows.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we will stay dry for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times. Highs rebound back into the upper 60s before dropping into the upper 40s overnight.

Chances for scattered showers and storms return to end the work and school week on Friday with a cold front. Right now, we are still under no risk from the Storm Prediction Center, so these storms look to stay below severe limits. If that changes, we’ll let you know. Highs will top out near 70 and drop to around 50 overnight.

Saturday for the last full day of winter looks a little on the cooler side, especially since it will feature some early morning rain chances before skies clear out to sunshine late. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Spring officially starts Sunday morning at 11:30 and we will welcome it will lots of sunshine and highs close to 60.

