Road closing planned for KY 172 in Johnson County

Road closure in Johnson County
Road closure in Johnson County(KYTC)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, shoulder repair work is scheduled for part of KY 172 in Johnson County.

The work is supposed to start Thursday and go through March 21. The road will be fully closed the first day of work due to the equipment needed to replace part of the lane, but traffic should be able to go through the area for the rest of the scheduled work time.

A KYTC release said there will be flaggers in the area to direct traffic, but drivers should still expect delays.

