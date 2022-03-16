Report: Kenny Payne to take Louisville job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It appears Louisville has found their next head men’s basketball coach.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, New York Knicks and former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne is expected to take the Louisville job, pending approval of UL’s Board of Trustees.

Sources: Pending board approval on Friday, Louisville will hire Kenny Payne as its next head basketball coach.



A press conference is expected for Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2022

Payne served as an assistant under John Calipari at Kentucky from 2010-20. He was also on Louisville’s 1986 national championship team under Denny Crum.

Multiple reports say a press conference is expected Friday morning.

