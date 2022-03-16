Advertisement

Report: Kenny Payne to take Louisville job

(WKYT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It appears Louisville has found their next head men’s basketball coach.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, New York Knicks and former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne is expected to take the Louisville job, pending approval of UL’s Board of Trustees.

Payne served as an assistant under John Calipari at Kentucky from 2010-20. He was also on Louisville’s 1986 national championship team under Denny Crum.

Multiple reports say a press conference is expected Friday morning.

