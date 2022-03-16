Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well loved Eastern Kentucky diner is moving to a new location in downtown Hazard.

Patrons of Frances’ Diner can still enjoy the restaurant’s homecoming in its original location for now.

A Facebook post said the diner is having a moving sale. The restaurant will move to 67 East Main Street.

No word yet on when the restaurant will open its new location.

We will update this story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.