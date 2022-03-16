Advertisement

Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location

Credit: Frances' Diner Facebook Page
Credit: Frances' Diner Facebook Page(Frances' Diner Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 16, 2022
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well loved Eastern Kentucky diner is moving to a new location in downtown Hazard.

Patrons of Frances’ Diner can still enjoy the restaurant’s homecoming in its original location for now.

A Facebook post said the diner is having a moving sale. The restaurant will move to 67 East Main Street.

No word yet on when the restaurant will open its new location.

We will update this story.

