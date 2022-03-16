Advertisement

Police in Pike County warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick’s Day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville is prepping for St. Patrick’s Day, and many folks will be out and about enjoying the festivities by having a few drinks. The Pikeville Police Department is warning people of the dangers of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

“It’s one of the leading causes of death and it’s avoidable, it’s something that’s avoidable,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “I know a lot of families that have been impacted by DUI-related collisions, going to jail for DUI, or losing their jobs.”

Impaired driving has taken thousands of lives in Kentucky alone, and Officer Conn suggests having a plan before you go out to celebrate. Whether that be having a designated driver, planning to walk home or to a hotel, or drinking at your home or a friend’s or family member’s home.

“Call a friend, stay where you’re at, call a taxi, call somebody,” said Officer Conn, “but don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive while you’re under the influence of anything.”

Officials also say to call law enforcement if you believe someone is driving under the influence, and, if you meet them on the road, stay away if possible.

“911, call, don’t try to stop them yourself, just stay away from them, but call us,” said Officer Conn, “call 911, call us, the sheriff’s office, Kentucky State Police, it could be your family that’s hit head-on down the road and let us know.”

Many officers at the Pikeville PD say they personally know someone who has been affected by a DUI-related collision and take calls and related traffic stops very seriously.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County
Section of Route 550 back open following Floyd County Crash

Latest News

Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Lily’s Law, toughening Kentucky’s DUI laws, heads to House floor
Police warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day - 4:30pm
Police warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day - 4:30pm
Police warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day - 6pm
Police warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day - 6pm
A couple who came to the U.S. as refugees are now watching it all unfold from thousands of...
Ky. couple, both Ukrainian refugees, raising money for people fleeing their native country