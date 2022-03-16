Police in Pike County warn of dangers of impaired driving on St. Patrick’s Day

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville is prepping for St. Patrick’s Day, and many folks will be out and about enjoying the festivities by having a few drinks. The Pikeville Police Department is warning people of the dangers of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

“It’s one of the leading causes of death and it’s avoidable, it’s something that’s avoidable,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “I know a lot of families that have been impacted by DUI-related collisions, going to jail for DUI, or losing their jobs.”

Impaired driving has taken thousands of lives in Kentucky alone, and Officer Conn suggests having a plan before you go out to celebrate. Whether that be having a designated driver, planning to walk home or to a hotel, or drinking at your home or a friend’s or family member’s home.

“Call a friend, stay where you’re at, call a taxi, call somebody,” said Officer Conn, “but don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive while you’re under the influence of anything.”

Officials also say to call law enforcement if you believe someone is driving under the influence, and, if you meet them on the road, stay away if possible.

“911, call, don’t try to stop them yourself, just stay away from them, but call us,” said Officer Conn, “call 911, call us, the sheriff’s office, Kentucky State Police, it could be your family that’s hit head-on down the road and let us know.”

Many officers at the Pikeville PD say they personally know someone who has been affected by a DUI-related collision and take calls and related traffic stops very seriously.

