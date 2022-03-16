Perry Central falls to GRC 77-36

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores’ season has come to the end of the road.

PCC fell to George Rogers Clark, 77-36, finishing their season with a 29-5 record and a 14th Region Championship.

Lanse McKenzie led the Commodores’ scoring effort with 10 points. Tyler Day added nine.

GRC dominated the shooting effort, going 32 of 58 from the field and put a running clock on Perry Central in the fourth quarter.

