Advertisement

Perry Central falls to GRC 77-36

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores’ season has come to the end of the road.

PCC fell to George Rogers Clark, 77-36, finishing their season with a 29-5 record and a 14th Region Championship.

Lanse McKenzie led the Commodores’ scoring effort with 10 points. Tyler Day added nine.

GRC dominated the shooting effort, going 32 of 58 from the field and put a running clock on Perry Central in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County
Section of Route 550 back open following Floyd County Crash

Latest News

Report: Kenny Payne to take Louisville job
Lynette Lewis Shadoan
Former UK women’s basketball player remembers 1982 SEC championship, reacts to 2022 SEC title
Chase Estep. Kentucky loses to TCU 8-12. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Chase Estep Named Perfect Game/Rawlings National Player of the Week
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe named AP First Team All-America