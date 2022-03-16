People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again.

Daylight saving time has been around since the early 20th century, and whether you love it or hate it, the time change may become a thing of the past. But for some Lexington families, this change isn’t the most welcome.

“If it hits six o’clock, I like my windows open and the sun coming through when everyone is waking up,” said Matthew Sprecher, local father of two children. “So with that, don’t do it.”

Sprecher says that remaining on standard time isn’t safe for his children or convenient for him as a parent.

“I’m one of those parents that’s very protective,” said Sprecher. “So if it’s dark when my kid has to go out alone and get on the bus, I’d have to go with them. It’s not the safest thing if it’s pitch black in the morning.”

Others believe that it won’t really change their lifestyle at all.

“It doesn’t really bother me. I’m up at six in the morning and I have a pretty good routine before the sun comes up most mornings,” said Donald Hensley, father. “Like I said, it’s worked my entire life for this long.”

Hensley says that there are bigger things in the world to worry about. And at the end of the day, the amount of daylight isn’t going to change.

“I don’t think that the government needs to be wasting their time debating about passing a law when we set our clock forward,” said Hensley. “They don’t think there are bigger issues to worry about?”

While the bill made it through the senate, the change will not be official until it makes it through the house and the President’s desk.

