Man accused of drunkenly entering Corbin Police headquarters, screaming at employees

Robert Trabish was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
Robert Trabish was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and public intoxication.(Corbin Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested Tuesday after police officers say he entered their building and began screaming at them.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department say Robert Travish walked into the lobby of the Corbin Police building Tuesday and began screaming at staff through the reception window “I’m going to get you all.”

Trabish then tried to shove a sweatshirt through the reception area’s mail drawer.

Several dispatch employees watched Trabish and subsequently arrested him as he left the building, where it was then determined that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with terroristic threatening and public intoxication.

