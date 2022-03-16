Advertisement

KSP investigating fatal fire in Harlan County, body found

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
COLDIRON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a Kentucky State Police news release, KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call Tuesday night about a structure fire on Bank Road in the Coldiron community.

Troopers responded to the scene with the Sunshine and Wallins Fire Departments.

The release said, after crews got the fire under control and were able to go into the building, a man’s body was found inside.

Police said the initial investigation determined the man was Hershel Dewayne Holland, 48, the owner of the building.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to have an autopsy done.

Police said no foul play is suspected and the investigation is still ongoing.

