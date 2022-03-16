Gov. Andy Beshear announces clean water and sewer projects in Eastern Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Joined by local leaders, Governor Andy Beshear is stopping in two regional counties on Wednesday to announce funding for water and sewer improvements.

The funding comes from his Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and will pay for projects in Clay, Laurel, Pulaski and Somerset counties.

Additional projects will be announced.

Funding through the Department for Local Government (DLG) will start projects to make improvements at Levi Jackson Wilderness Park and Pulaski County Park. Finally, funding through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will help road improvement projects in McCreary County.

The Cleaner Water Program aims to improve drinking water and wastewater. It is part of the Governor’s $1.3 billion Building a Better Kentucky Plan, with goals to expand broadband, deliver clean drinking water and build new schools.

The water program is the first of the three to accept applications since Gov. Beshear and Kentucky lawmakers reached a bi-partisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure.

View water and wastewater infrastructure financial allocations.

