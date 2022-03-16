Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces clean water and sewer projects in Eastern Kentucky

Water and Sewer Infrastructure Grant Allocations are determined by county population.
Water and Sewer Infrastructure Grant Allocations are determined by county population.(Storyblocks)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Joined by local leaders, Governor Andy Beshear is stopping in two regional counties on Wednesday to announce funding for water and sewer improvements.

The funding comes from his Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and will pay for projects in Clay, Laurel, Pulaski and Somerset counties.

Additional projects will be announced.

Funding through the Department for Local Government (DLG) will start projects to make improvements at Levi Jackson Wilderness Park and Pulaski County Park. Finally, funding through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will help road improvement projects in McCreary County.

The Cleaner Water Program aims to improve drinking water and wastewater. It is part of the Governor’s $1.3 billion Building a Better Kentucky Plan, with goals to expand broadband, deliver clean drinking water and build new schools.

The water program is the first of the three to accept applications since Gov. Beshear and Kentucky lawmakers reached a bi-partisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure.

View water and wastewater infrastructure financial allocations.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County
Section of Route 550 back open following Floyd County Crash

Latest News

While the bill made it through the senate, the change will not be official until it makes it...
People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time
Trenton Minix
Eastern Kentucky man arrested for violating a domestic violence order, wanton endangerment
Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News on H&I
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say