Advertisement

Fmr. longtime WKYT news director has died

Some sad news for us here at WKYT, former longtime news director Jim Ogle has died.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some sad news for us here at WKYT, former longtime news director Jim Ogle has died.

He worked in broadcasting for more than 30 years, including 12 years leading the news operation at WKYT from 1994 to 2006.

During that time, our newscast schedule was significantly expanded and Jim saw the importance of the digital world overseeing the startup of WKYT.com.

He was also involved in the community and served on as many as 40 non-profit and community boards over his lifetime.

Jim Ogle died at his home in Kansas. He was 64.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges
France's Diner
Popular EKY diner moving after more than 30 years in original location
Students safe after lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
A car struck a house and caused a fire on St. Andrews Church Road in Pleasure Ridge Park on...
KSP investigating fatal fire in Harlan County, body found

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast: Mainly dry and mild
James Rice
Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges
Abortion law
Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks
Kimberly Chaves was arrested Wednesday, but Bell County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching...
Sheriff: Woman arrested in Bell County shooting, another suspect on the run
Gov. Andy Beshear announces clean water and sewer projects in Eastern Kentucky - March 16, 2022
Gov. Andy Beshear announces clean water and sewer projects in Eastern Kentucky - March 16, 2022