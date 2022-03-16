Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man arrested for violating a domestic violence order, wanton endangerment

Trenton Minix
Trenton Minix(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested in Magoffin County Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly threatened a woman with a machete and violated a domestic violence order.

According to the arrest citation, the man entered a woman’s home, swung a machete in her direction and stabbed her walls.

After leaving the house, police said he started fighting his dad with a stick.

Trenton Minix, 30, of Salyersville was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

He is facing charges of wanton endangerment, assault, violation of a domestic violence order and criminal mischief.

Mountain News on H&I
