Eastern Kentucky man arrested for violating a domestic violence order, wanton endangerment
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested in Magoffin County Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly threatened a woman with a machete and violated a domestic violence order.
According to the arrest citation, the man entered a woman’s home, swung a machete in her direction and stabbed her walls.
After leaving the house, police said he started fighting his dad with a stick.
Trenton Minix, 30, of Salyersville was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
He is facing charges of wanton endangerment, assault, violation of a domestic violence order and criminal mischief.
