Daytime road closings scheduled for KY 292 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a news release Wednesday morning that part of KY 292 in Martin County will be closed for repairs.

The repairs are scheduled to start Friday at 8 a.m. at mile point 24.03 and is expected to last around three weeks.

The release said drivers should use alternate routes and use extra caution in the area.

