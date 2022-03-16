Advertisement

Daytime road closings scheduled for KY 292 in Martin County

road closure planned in Martin County
road closure planned in Martin County(KYTC)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a news release Wednesday morning that part of KY 292 in Martin County will be closed for repairs.

The repairs are scheduled to start Friday at 8 a.m. at mile point 24.03 and is expected to last around three weeks.

The release said drivers should use alternate routes and use extra caution in the area.

