Celebrating 25 years of elk restoration in EKY: 2022 Elk Draw scheduled for May 14th

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As the 25th anniversary of the release of the first elk in Eastern Kentucky closes in, officials in one county are preparing for a yearly tradition to help keep their growing numbers in check.

The random drawing to determine which applicants are able to hunt the animals will take place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Saturday, May 14th from noon until 2 p.m. Those selected in the drawing, which will be announced via livestream, will then be assigned to a specific elk hunting zone in a second drawing.

“The draw is always an exciting event, when you see someone win a draw for the first time or to hear stories about someone’s previous hunt,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We are honored to host this event and hope everyone is enjoying the atmosphere. Best wishes on the draw.”

Officials say Kentucky’s herd of elk is the largest east of the Rocky Mountains and inhabits more than four million acres in 16 Southeast Kentucky counties. More than 1,500 elk were released in 1997 alone and their numbers continue to multiply.

“Interest in elk hunting in Kentucky grows each year, and we expect that trend to continue as word spreads,” said John Hast, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources elk/deer coordinator in a news release. “Last year, in 2021, we issued 594 permits after receiving more than 90,000 entries to the elk hunt draw for a second straight year.”

Elk quota hunting applications are on sale now through April 30th. You can find those here.

Hunting season begins September 10th and continues through January 4th.

