Top 5 Plays - March 14, 2022

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final week of the high school basketball season has arrived, with plenty of high-stakes action from the Girls’ Sweet Sixteen in this week’s Top Five Plays.

No. 5 - Letcher Central’s Kaylee Banks three-pointer

No. 4 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard bucket and foul

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe steal and pass to Leighan Jackson bucket

No. 2 - Southwestern’s Kaylee Young steal and bucket

No. 1 - Corbin’s Kallie Housely to Darcie Anderson to score

