Tait Lakin signs with Wabash Valley College Baseball

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Panthers senior pitcher Tait Lakin has signed to continue his baseball career with the Wabash Valley College Warriors.

Last season Lakin held an ERA of 1.75 across 52 innings.

”I went down there and I mean I love baseball and I’d rather go somewhere where I know I’ll play. Wabash is of course is ranked nationally. They’re super good so I’d rather take that good team, not very popular than a bad team being in the SEC or something like that,” said Lakin.

The Panthers finished 19-16 in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.