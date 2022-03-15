Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Officials say students steered a Maine school bus to safety after the vehicle’s driver suffered a fatal medical event.

The interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said driver Arthur McDougall was transported to a hospital on Monday morning and died.

Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald the bus was carrying 14 middle and high school students when McDougall collapsed at the wheel.

The Press Herald reports students helped steer the bus to the side of the road and applied brakes as another student tried to administer first aid.

