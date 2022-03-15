Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested for drug trafficking

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced a joint effort with a Knox County deputy led to the arrest of a man suspected of drug trafficking.

Laurel County Deputies said they were contacted by a Knox County Deputy because an overdose victim in Knox county had reportedly bought heroin into Laurel County.

The deputies went to a house off Echo Valley Road where they arrested William Edward Wilder, 38, early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s release said they found suspected heroin, digital scales, plastic baggies, syringes and a lot of cash in the house.

Wilder was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

