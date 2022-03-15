Advertisement

Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested for drug trafficking

Laurel County man arrested for drug trafficking
Laurel County man arrested for drug trafficking(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced a joint effort with a Knox County deputy led to the arrest of a man suspected of drug trafficking.

Laurel County Deputies said they were contacted by a Knox County Deputy because an overdose victim in Knox county had reportedly bought heroin into Laurel County.

The deputies went to a house off Echo Valley Road where they arrested William Edward Wilder, 38, early Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s release said they found suspected heroin, digital scales, plastic baggies, syringes and a lot of cash in the house.

Wilder was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports steady decline in Covid-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives final weekly COVID update
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Latest News

Congressman Hal Rogers introduces black lung benefits legislation
KYTC officials encourage drivers to designate a sober driver for St. Patrick’s Day
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Another nice day across the mountains, scattered showers return Wednesday