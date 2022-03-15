Advertisement

Section of road closed in Floyd County due to crash

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLOYS COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff posted a traffic alert on Facebook Tuesday afternoon warning drivers of a crash in the area.

The post said emergency personnel are on the scene of a two-car crash on Route 550 near the entrance of the Floyd County Board of Education.

That section of the road will be closed while crews clear the scene.

We will update this story when we have more information.

