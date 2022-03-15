Scattered showers possible as warmup continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous day yesterday and today gives way to a few showers returning as we head into the next 24 hours or so as a weak disturbance pushes through the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to increase as we head through tonight as our weak system draws closer from the south and west. That should keep lows a touch milder than previous nights, down into the low 40s as clouds move into the region. We’ll also see the possibility of a stray shower late at night as the system nears the region.

Scattered showers will be with us throughout the day on Wednesday as the system pushes through the area. The greatest chance for showers will remain along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor, and there may be some places further north that don’t see a drop of rain. Highs remain nice and mild in the middle 60s for the day on Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the middle 40s as we slowly clear out.

End of the Week and Beyond

We’ll be in-between systems on St. Patrick’s Day as we see filtered sunshine through some high clouds working in ahead of our next storm system. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s to near 70° with the sunshine, though clouds will continue to build overnight.

We stay near 70° on Friday as a storm system brings scattered showers back to the region once again, a few rumbles of thunder could mix in as well with highs near 70° yet again. We should get those out of here by later on Friday night as we bring in frier air for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look rather nice, but a bit cooler with highs in the lower 60s both days.

We keep it nice with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and a high near 70° before more showers and storms work in midweek.

