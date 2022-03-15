Road closed in Louisa due to crash

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Louisa Fire Department said crews are on the scene of a crash near the Paddle Creek Marathon.

In a Facebook post, the department said they were responding to reports of a coal truck vs. car incident with multiple injuries and entrapments.

Officials with the fire department said the road is closed for now and that drivers should avoid the area. The post also said multiple helicopters were in the area.

