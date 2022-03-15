Remote Area Medical seeking volunteers for two-day EKY clinic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular non-profit that provides free medical care is heading to Eastern Kentucky.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteers in the medical, dental and vision fields.

The two-day clinic will be held on June 11-12 at East Perry Elementary School in Hazard. A news release states the clinic is working with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

RAM also needs language interpreters and general support staff volunteers.

These clinics provide free dental, vision and other medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.

