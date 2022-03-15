Red River Gorge visitor center to reopen after 2 years

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said the Gladie Visitor Center at Red River Gorge will reopen with a new operator this month after being closed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Forest Service officials said in a statement that FIND Outdoors will manage the center when it reopens on March 30.

The nonprofit organization is based in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, and operates more than 20 similar facilities in four states.

Along with trail maps, local history exhibits and safety notifications, the center will offer more educational programming and a new gift shop.

A weekend of special events is planned on April 2-3.

