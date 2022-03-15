Oscar Tshiebwe named AP First Team All-America

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second NCAA-recognized All-America honor on Tuesday when he was named to the Associated Press first team.

Tshiebwe is the first Wildcat to earn All-America distinction by the organization since PJ Washington was a third-team choice in 2019 and the first to earn first-team distinction since Tyler Ulis in 2016. The AP is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Sporting News.

The Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo native was joined on the AP’s First Team by Keegan Murray (Iowa), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Ochai Agbaji (Kansas).

Tshiebwe is the 12th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations. He joins John Wall (2010), DeMarcus Cousins (2010), Anthony Davis (2012), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2012), Julius Randle (2014), Willie Cauley-Stein (2015), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Ulis (2016), Jamal Murray (2016), Malik Monk (2017) and Washington (2019) in earning All-America distinction by either the Sporting News, AP, USBWA or the NABC. He is the 56th player overall in program history to earn All-America distinction.

Tshiebwe is racking up postseason honors by the day. The major honors he’s won or is a finalist for so far include:

Associated Press All-America Team

Sporting News First-Team All-America

NABC All-District 20 First Team

Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)

All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)

All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)

Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American

The Field of 68 National Player of the Year

The Field of 68 First-Team All-America

College Hoops Today National Player of the Year

USA Today SEC Player of the Year

USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection

