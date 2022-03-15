Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe named AP First Team All-America

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second NCAA-recognized All-America honor on Tuesday when he was named to the Associated Press first team.

Tshiebwe is the first Wildcat to earn All-America distinction by the organization since PJ Washington was a third-team choice in 2019 and the first to earn first-team distinction since Tyler Ulis in 2016. The AP is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Sporting News.

The Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo native was joined on the AP’s First Team by Keegan Murray (Iowa), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Ochai Agbaji (Kansas).

Tshiebwe is the 12th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations. He joins John Wall (2010), DeMarcus Cousins (2010), Anthony Davis (2012), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2012), Julius Randle (2014), Willie Cauley-Stein (2015), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Ulis (2016), Jamal Murray (2016), Malik Monk (2017) and Washington (2019) in earning All-America distinction by either the Sporting News, AP, USBWA or the NABC. He is the 56th player overall in program history to earn All-America distinction.

Tshiebwe is racking up postseason honors by the day. The major honors he’s won or is a finalist for so far include:

  • Associated Press All-America Team
  • Sporting News First-Team All-America
  • NABC All-District 20 First Team
  • Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (coaches/media)
  • All-SEC First Team (coaches/media)
  • All-SEC Defensive Team (coaches)
  • Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American
  • The Field of 68 National Player of the Year
  • The Field of 68 First-Team All-America
  • College Hoops Today National Player of the Year
  • USA Today SEC Player of the Year
  • USA Today First-Team All-SEC unanimous selection

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports steady decline in Covid-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives final weekly COVID update
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Latest News

Chase Estep. Kentucky loses to TCU 8-12. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Chase Estep Named Perfect Game/Rawlings National Player of the Week
Top Five Plays Week 5 2021 - September 20, 2021
Top 5 Plays - March 14, 2022
UK Men
UK Men's Basketball enters NCAA Tournament as #2 seed
UK Women
UK Women's Basketball makes NCAA Tournament as a #6 seed