Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports steady decline in Covid-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives final weekly COVID update
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Big Blue Smokehouse
Local restaurant worker discusses sudden increase in business

Latest News

File photo - Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died while working in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian...
Fox News cameraman killed while covering war in Ukraine
Memo, a Labrador retriever, competes in the sporting group during the 142nd Westminster Kennel...
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless