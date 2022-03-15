Advertisement

Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”

March is Women’s History Month.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - March is Women’s History Month.

One young lady in central Kentucky is making history as one of the youngest women to have her own business.

During the girls’ Sweet 16 Tournament in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, you’ll find young ladies making a scoop on and off the court.

Taylor Cook is the owner and operator of Taylor Belle’s ice cream and she’s 21 years old.

“I love what I do,” Taylor said. “I come to work loving what I do.”

This is no overnight success. Taylor started her ice cream venture at Anderson County High School’s Future Farmers of America program at age 15. She started selling out of a trailer at local events.

Her homemade ice cream was so good she won the FFA state competition twice.

The popular flavors of Blue Madness and Bourbon Blast can be found at Critchfield Meats, Midway University and at EKU, where Taylor is enrolled majoring in business.

“The classes that I’m in I go to read the book and I’m like, I know exactly what this is, so, some of the test, I can take without reading the book,” Taylor said.

However, she is learning about a gap in entrepreneurship between men and women.

“There’s a 33 percent gap in women in business to men in business and they were saying how we need to close that gap,” Taylor said.

She’s an ice cream queen, already overseeing a staff of 34.

Her mom, Amanda, helps with finances.

“She’s takin’ it since she was 15 taking it by the horns. She’s amazing. I can’t be more proud of her,” Amanda said.

But being able to negotiate this product to be sold within the concourse of Rupp Arena had its challenges.

“It is hard negotiating deals because you are so young,” Taylor said. “People don’t look at you like you are a business owner.”

Taylor has a message to other women wanting to start a business.

“Hey, if you have a dream, go after it! You can do it,” said Taylor.

A scoop of confidence with a little sprinkle of girl power sounds like a recipe for success.

Taylor admits there is still a lot about business that she doesn’t know. But it looks like she’s on the right path, saying business is good and she’s expanding, building a warehouse on her farm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
A bus tipped over Monday afternoon in Menifee County.
School bus overturns in Menifee County
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
Section of Route 550 back open following Floyd County Crash

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Scattered showers return, temps stay a little cooler
Flood Recognition - March 15, 2022
Flood Recognition - March 15, 2022
Man yells at Corbin Police - March 15, 2022
Man yells at Corbin Police - March 15, 2022
Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
New legislation would strengthen animal protection laws in Kentucky
Robert Trabish was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
Man accused of drunkenly entering Corbin Police headquarters, screaming at employees