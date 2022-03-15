Lane to be closed on KY 321 in Johnson Co. for 4-6 weeks

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced a lane closing that will be in effect in Johnson County starting Tuesday.

A bridge painting project will be underway on KY 321 near Hagerhill at mile point 3.7.

They said the project is expected to take four to six weeks. There will be temporary traffic signs in the area to help with traffic.

Officials with KYTC said drivers should watch for changes in the closing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.