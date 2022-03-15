Advertisement

Lane to be closed on KY 321 in Johnson Co. for 4-6 weeks

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced a lane closing that will be in effect in Johnson County starting Tuesday.

A bridge painting project will be underway on KY 321 near Hagerhill at mile point 3.7.

They said the project is expected to take four to six weeks. There will be temporary traffic signs in the area to help with traffic.

Officials with KYTC said drivers should watch for changes in the closing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports steady decline in Covid-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives final weekly COVID update
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Emily Chaney
Lynette Lewis Shadoan
Former UK women’s basketball player remembers 1982 SEC championship, reacts to 2022 SEC title
Section of road closed in Floyd County due to crash
Road closed in Louisa due to crash