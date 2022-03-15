KYTC officials encourage drivers to designate a sober driver for St. Patrick’s Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) announced a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers not to drive drunk on Saint Patrick’s Day.

The release said that buzzed driving is still drunk driving.

“As we make strides to experience a sense of normalcy in light of the pandemic, I want to encourage Kentuckians to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a safe ride home by designating a sober driver.”

“Impairment begins with one drink,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Alcohol not only impairs your driving skills – it hinders your judgment – so don’t wait until you’ve been drinking to find a sober driver.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.