‘It’s important they stay healthy’: KRTA holds health fair for retired educators

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association (KRTA) held a health fair for its members on Tuesday to give retired educators a place to catch up. The fair also served as a place for a quick check-up or to learn about other health resources.

“Today will be the first of many, many health fairs to come,” said Pike County KRTA Committee Member Cathy Bartley. “It brings people together and we need to know that we’re supporting each other. That’s the big thing.”

With more than 2,400 retired teachers in the Big Sandy region and more than 800 of those in Pike County alone, state KRTA officials said the health fair was an excellent idea.

“They could come in and get their blood pressure checked and get some information about health insurance and local hospitals, which is important to our retirees,” said KRTA Deputy Executive Director Greg Roush.

People at the fair stressed the importance of keeping retired teachers happy and healthy so they can continue to be role models in their community.

“It just makes a difference in our younger generation,” said ARH Nurse Manager Treana Maynard. “Nobody would be anything without the teachers and the education that they start with.”

Roush also said he hopes more counties follow suit with the idea of KRTA Health Fairs and believes the innovation of the Pike County KRTA Committee is the beginning of something big.

