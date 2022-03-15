Advertisement

Four injured in Fort Gay crash
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 3/15/22 @ 8:30 p.m.

Four people were injured in an accident involving a coal truck Monday afternoon.

According to Wayne County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Bowen, two people were transported by helicopter and two were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

There were cases of entrapment in the passenger vehicle involved in the crash.

US-52 has reopened at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

One roadway has been shut down due to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a coal truck.

According to the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened near the Marathon station in Fort Gay on US-52.

There are reports of injuries and entrapment.

According to a post from the Louisa Fire Department, multiple helicopters have been launched to assist in transporting patients.

US-52 is shut down in both directions.

