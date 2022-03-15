Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports steady decline in Covid-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives final weekly COVID update
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Latest News

Some Kentucky lawmakers express worry over the direction the economy is heading as others claim...
Kentucky lawmakers focus on inflation as the President is set to deliver the State of the Union addr
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Kentucky lawmakers focus on inflation as the President is set to deliver the State of the Union address
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Bill passes the House to reform postal service
Package delivery could speed up if new Postal Reform Act clears the Senate